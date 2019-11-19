Lecturer, student die in road accident

Kwara State University
An accident involving a university vehicle has caused the death of a lecturer and a student.

The Kwara State Government in a statement on Tuesday said the victims were of the Kwara State University (KWASU). The government did not name the victims.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday, commiserated with the families of the victims of the Monday evening accident.

The accident involved one of the university’s buses carrying 15 staff and students. Seven of the passengers were badly injured in the crash while six others escaped unscathed. The incident occurred on the Minna-Lambata road.

“We are devastated by this sad development involving one female lecturer and an Msc student who left a heart-wrenching message that the government has taken note of. As believers, we submit to the will of God on this development. We condole with the families of the deceased and the entire university community. We urge them to stay strong in this very trying moment,” Mr AbdulRazaq said in a statement by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The Governor has directed relevant authorities in the state to quickly take over the medical care of the injured.”

Mr AbdulRazaq meanwhile thanked God for the lives of those who survived the crash.

“We also specially commend all the first responders who helped to take them to the hospitals and supported them, including Prof. Musa Aibinu, head of department of Mechatronics Engineering at the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna; Honourable Liman Shuaib representing Suleja (Abuja); staff and management of College of Health Technology, Minna; Lambatta Medical Centre; Izon General Hospital; the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC); and the police, among others,” the statement added.

