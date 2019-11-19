Another senator seeks establishment of North Central Development Commission

Related News

The Senate has introduced a bill seeking the establishment of another regional development agency.

The North Central Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2019 is sponsored by Niger East senator, Mohammed Sani. It was read for the first time on Tuesday during plenary.

The new bill comes barely a week after the senate introduced a bill seeking the establishment of the South West Development Commission.

Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central, APC) who sponsored the Bill, said it is for the development of the people and the South West region.

Last week, the Senate also re-introduced a bill seeking to establish the South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

The bill, which scaled first reading on the floor, was passed by the 8th Senate but failed to receive presidential assent.

Already in existence is the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), whose establishment bill received presidential assent in October, 2017.

With the introduction of the North Central Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2019, it appears every region wants a commission.