Police confirm killing of ex-Senator’s relative

The Plateau State police command has confirmed the killing of Hashimu Mantu, a relation of a former senator, Ibrahim Mantu, in Chanso Village in Gindiri, Mangu Local Government.

A statement by the command’s public relations officer, Terna Tyopev, said that efforts were ongoing to arrest the suspects.

“On November 16, 2019, at about 06:30 a.m. the Plateau State Police Command received an information that a corpse was seen at a bush near Chanso Village in Gindiri District of Mangu LGA.

“The Police upon the receipt of the information, immediately mobilised detectives to the scene of crime. On arrival, one Alh. Hashimu Mantu, male, aged 42 years was found motionless.

“He was rushed to JUTH (Jos University Teaching Hospital) in Gindiri and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” Mr Tyopev said.

He said the victim’s handset and a stick were recovered at the scene of crime.

Mr Tyopev said the corpse was thereafter released to the family for burial in accordance with the Islamic rites.

“The command calls on members of the public to volunteer information that would lead to the apprehension of the perpetrators,” the official said.

(NAN)