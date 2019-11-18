Yahaya Bello declared winner of Kogi governorship election

Related News

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has been declared winner of the Saturday, November 16, governorship election in the state.

Mr Bello polled a total of 406,222 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 189,704 votes.

Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party came a distant third with a score of 9,482 votes.

The Returning Officer for the election, Ibrahim Garba, said Mr Bello scored the highest number of valid votes and therefore the winner of the election.

The margin with which Mr Bello defeated Mr Wada is 216,518 votes whereas the total registered voters in canceled polling units is 149,576.

Mr Bello won in 12 of the 21 local governments namely Lokoja, Ibaji, Adavi, Okehi, Okene, Kabba Bunu, Ogori Magongo, Koton Karfi , Mopa Muro, Ajaokuta, and Olamaboro.

Mr Wada won in Omala , Igalamela , Yagba East, Yagba West, Idah, Dekina , Bassa, Ofu, and Ankpa local governments.

The election was largely marred by violence and ballot box snatching. Prominent election observers have called for the total cancellation of the election saying it does not reflect the wishes of the people and was marred by widespread violence.

The PDP campaign has rejected the outcome of the election, but the APC has commended its conduct, saying it was a fair outing.