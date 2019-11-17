SDP’s Natasha Akpoti wants cancellation of election in Kogi Central

Related News

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti, has called for the cancellation of the election in Kogi Central Senatorial District and some parts of the state capital, Lokoja.

The incumbent governor who is a candidate of APC, Yahaya Bello, and Ms Akpoti are from Kogi Central.

Ms Akpoti wants INEC to cancel the elections in the areas and hold a rerun on the grounds that the election held in those areas “was a far cry from a credible election”.

“Ballot boxes were destroyed and burnt in Okene, Adavi, Ajaokuta, and Ogori Magongo and Okehi Local government areas and other parts of the state,” Channels TV quoted her as saying.

“Our agents were chased away from the various polling units of the Kogi Central Senatorial District.”

She said these incidents were enough to make INEC take drastic action.

“I am therefore calling on you and in line with your powers as enshrined in the Electoral Act, 2010 as amended, to cancel the election in Kogi Central Senatorial District and some part of Lokoja and order for a rerun,” she said.

Ms Akpoti had earlier said no credible election is going on in Kogi central as most of her party agents had been harassed and arrested by “fake police officers.”

She said this while addressing journalists shortly after she cast her vote on Saturday.

“I got to know that the APC ordered by Yahaya Bello has been ordered to kill me since yesterday. The sad thing is there is no election going because the SDP agents have been attacked, some arrested by fake policemen because we have reached out to the DPOs in this vicinity and they feign ignorance of having arrested any SDP agent,” she said.

According to the Nigerian Civil Society, Situation Room, the Saturday governorship election in Kogi State was marred by attacks on electoral observers, vote-buying and violence.