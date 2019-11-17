INEC polling officer reports bribes to supervisor — Official

Related News

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has returned N50,000 in alleged bribes for him to compromise results in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area, Kogi State.

Evans Azubuike, an associate professor and returning officer for the local government, disclosed the development while announcing results from the LGA on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Azubuike said a supervising presiding officer (SPO) told him that a presiding officer (PO) handed over the money to him.

“The SPO reported to me that the PO reported to him that he was given money to influence the result,” Mr Azubuike said in the broadcast announcement. “He collected the money and the money is N50,000.”

“Then he handed over the money to the SPO, then to the PO and finally to me. I have the exhibit here,” he said before displaying the envelope that allegedly contained the money the audience.

When asked of the money source, Mr Azubuike said the PO has a report and it is indicated that the money was from an unknown person.

Mr Azubuike said there were cases of disruption in five polling units of the local government.