#KogiDecides: Dino Melaye loses local government to Smart Adeyemi

Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

The All Progressives Congress candidate in the Kogi West senatorial district re-run election, Smart Adeyemi, has defeated Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ijumu local government.

Both candidates are from the local government.

While Mr Adeyemi is an indigene of Iyara, Dino Melaye is from Aiyetoro, a neighbouring village.

The final result for the local government was announced on Sunday morning.

Mr Adeyemi’s APC polled a total of 11,627 votes while Mr Melaye’s PDP amassed 7,647 votes in the local government, according to the electoral commission, INEC. The candidate of the SDP, Natasha Akpoti, came a distant third with 49 votes.

Ijumu is part of Kogi West senatorial district, the district the candidates seek to represent in the Senate.

Read also: Tribunal sacks PDP Rep

PREMIUM TIMES reported how elections in Ijumu were characterized by violence with armed thugs shooting sporadically and chasing voters and election observers.

At least one person sustained gunshot injury during the violence.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.