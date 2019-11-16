VIDEO: KogiDecides: Massive thumbprinting of ballot papers at PDP candidate’s polling unit

Related News

A PREMIUM TIMES journalist on Saturday caught a supporter of the Peoples Demcratic Party (PDP) voting multiple times at the polling unit of the opposition party’s candidate, Musa Wada.

Mr Wada voted at Polling Unit 001 in Ward 4, Odu- Ogbeyaga area of Dekina Local Government Area at about 10:15 a.m.

At around 12:30 p.m., the PDP candidate was still around the polling unit observing the exercise alongside his supporters.

Mr Wada, who spoke exclusively with PREMIUM TIMES shortly after casting his vote, had accused ‘APC thugs’ of attempting to snatch ballot boxes.

He said the thugs were repelled by the youth of the community and a handful of security operatives.

However, his unidentified supporter had his thumbprint on over 50 ballot papers as observed by this reporter.

The multiple voting was done on the table of the electoral officers with police and civil defense officers present.

Another supporter who appears to be in his late 40s was also seen hastening the multiple voter and his accomplices up. He told them that they were going to 400.

Earlier before the multiple voting started, this reporter witnessed a party agent who was furious with the INEC Presiding Officer, Samuel Imoukhuede.

Meanwhile, when PREMIUM TIMES approached Mr Imoukhuede, he claimed the agents, who wanted to carry out an “illegal” activity, were angry because he was not co-operating with them.

Asides the electoral fraud, there was shooting at intervals by a man from Mr Wada’s convoy, who was dressed in a suit.

This reporter saw voters and observers running helter skelter when they heard the gunshots.

There are 24 candidates jostling for the number one seat in Lugard House, the Kogi State Government House.