Protest rocks INEC office in Kogi as PDP youth allege attempt to manipulate poll

7:19am PU002, Ward 002, LGEA School Ogominana, Adavi LG, Kogi. Electorates are queuing up for their accreditation while some are checking for their names on the Voters registration list pasted on a wall nearby. INEC officials are seen arranging the cubicle, ballot boxes and other sensitive materials.
There is an ongoing protest by some youth in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State who are loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged moves to manipulate election results.

The youth, who stormed the INEC secretariat in Dekina town in their hundreds, insisted that the individuals they saw crossing to their community from another local government through the river would not be allowed to enter the INEC office with their bags.

One of the protesters who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, Abubakar Galadima, said they suspected that the alleged intruders were bringing doctored results from neighbouring Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

But one of the accused, who identified himself simply as Mr Adeleke, said they were collation officers for the 12 wards in the local government area.

Mr Adeleke, who said he was a lecturer at Federal University, Oyè Ekiti, said they were to be issued identity cards at the INEC office and so did not bring anyone to identify them.

It took the intervention of police officers to calm the enraged crowd.

The officers had to offload the contents of the bags carried by each of the accused before they reluctantly dispersed.

