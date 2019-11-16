Error as some INEC stamps used in Kogi bear 2015 dates

8:10am (Upogoro/Odenku Ward, Unit 11) INEC officials just arrived the polling unit. Governor Yahaya Bello is expected to cast his vote in this polling unit.
A major error was spotted across some polling units in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi East Senatorial District as stamps used by the electoral officers carry 2015 dates instead of 2019.

At Polling Unit 001, Ward 04, Odu Ogboyaga where the candidate of the PDP voted, voters spotted the error and raised an alarm.

The presiding officer for the unit, Daniel Imoukhuede – a corps member, who confirmed the development, said they had since resolved the matter.

He said the error was spotted across other units, including Unit 002 in the same community and at the local government area’s headquarters in Dekina town, among others.

He said; “We are not the only one affected but we have corrected it. We separated those ballot papers we had used 2015 dates for before we discovered and have since continued with the 2019 dates.”

When our reporter called the electoral officer in the local government, Haliru Haruna, he said he was on a call with the resident electoral commissioner. He promised to call back but he neither did nor replied a short message sent to his mobile line.

