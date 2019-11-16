Election: Thugs attack journalists in Kogi

Related News

Thugs suspected to belong one of the political parties in the Governorship and National Assembly elections in Kogi State on Saturday attacked two journalists.

The journalists, Sam Egwu of the Leadership newspapers and Sunday Omachi of Radio Kogi, were attacked at Ayangba area of the state.

Both journalists were on election duty when they were attacked by the hoodlums at the Unity Roundabout, Ayangba.

The State Commissioner of police, Akeem Busari, confirmed arrest of the masterminds of the mayhem, while reinforcements was sent to the area to help bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was tight security at the INEC headquarters in Bayelsa State as the state governorship election got underway after initial delays.

Security operatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Army and Fire Service were seen at the INEC office in Yenagoa.

Police and army personnel in their vehicles on election duty were also seen monitoring events from positions on the major roads leading to the INEC state office on Swali road and within the city centre.

The security personnel were in position to ensure the public’s compliance with the vehicular movement restriction order issued.

As of 9:00 a.m., report said voting was yet to begin at the Fankuku Primary Health Centre polling unit 19 in Epie III Ward, Yenegoa Local Government Area.

At about 9.20 am, it was observed that two buses conveying INEC ad hoc staff and voting materials were seen driving into the voting centre.

As polling units 019, 017, and 018 were being set up, the Presiding Officer for polling unit 018, Chioma Okoli, apologised to the registered voters for the delay, saying it was due to transportation challenges.

Also, voting was yet to commence at polling units 16, 015, 014, 013, and 012 at the same polling centre although voters were already waiting on the voting queues for accreditation and voting. (NAN)