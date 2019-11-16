KogiDecides: Vote buying rampant in Lokoja

Related News

There were brazen acts of vote buying at some polling centres in Lokoja, in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES observed at PU 12, Crowrher Memorial College in Lokoja, that agents of the APC had given tags (tickets) to willing voters who return to collect cash with the tags after voting.

A woman who mistook this reporter for a voter, said she collected N2000 from the ‘APC people’.

“If you have voted, you can go and collect,” after asking if this reporter had voted.

A police officer standing by refused to comment on the development.

She said it was not her business to attend to such issues, saying “I only came to observe how the election is conducted.”

The boldness with which agents carried out the act suggested that some security operatives may have been compromised.

At Polling Unit 08, an SSS official apprehended an APC agent who was in possession of tags for money collection and subjected him to questioning.

READ ALSO:

The agent had also attempted to rearrange the tables and the voting arrangement to suit his purpose, but he was resisted by the voters.

He was, however, released after the tags were collected from him.

After the SSS officials left the PU, other APC agents tried to meet with a police and prison officials in a bid to compromise them.