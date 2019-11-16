KogiDecides: Wada votes, accuses ‘APC thugs’ of attempting to snatch ballot boxes

Related News

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Kogi State, Musa Wada, has accused those he described as thugs of the ruling party in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC), of attempting to disrupt elections in his unit.

Mr Wada, while speaking exclusively with PREMIUM TIMES shortly after casting his vote, said the thugs were promptly repelled by the youth of the community and a handful of security operatives.

The PDP candidate, who voted in his Odu Ogboyaga village, at Polling Unit 001, Ward 4, located at the community’s market, said he was hopeful he would be victorious at the end of the poll.

He said; “Well, all I can say is that it is too early to say much. You know as I always say, these thugs are miscreants of APC. They know nothing than to snatch ballot boxes and thumb printing. You saw some of them that came here but they were repelled.”

Speaking about late commencement of voting in Ayingba and other places in his Dekina Local Government, Mr Wada attributed the development to logistic problems identified with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Apart from logistic issues, the situation may also be associated to the security report because Ayingba is the most volatile place in the local government, but I expect the security forces to take charge,” Mr Wada added.

He said though communication in his village is poor, feelers from other places indicated snatching of ballot boxes. The governorship candidate did not give specific details of where such cases have been recorded.

He said it is too early to judge but commended the security operatives for maintaining peace “so far.”

“This is just 10 a.m., it is too early to either praise or condemn the process but we are hopeful of being victorious at the end of the day,” he added.

Mr Wada was accompanied to the polling unit by a crowd of his faithful including those armed with sticks, cudgels and axes.