KogiDecides: APC agents ‘coercing’ voters in Natasha Akpoti’s unit

Agents of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Natasha Akpoti’s polling unit are coercing people to vote for the party.

Ms Akpoti is the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate.

This happened at about 9:13 am in Ogbeiba 1 Ward, Adanos house 2, 012, Okehi Local Government of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the agents of the ruling APC followed voters to the cubicle to coerce them to thumbprint for APC.

The agents also prevented journalists from taking pictures or videos.

A scuffle later erupted with the SDP party agent collapsing as a result of being hit on his head.