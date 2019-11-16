Delayed deployment of materials to PUs in Lokoja

Voters on queue

There is a widespread delayed deployment of electoral materials from the various RACs to PU in Lokoja LGA.

The issue has been blamed on the reporting of security officials to the RACs behind schedule.

At the Crowther Memorial College, in Lokoja, policemen were only deployed to the centre well after Rapp a.m.

Also at Kabawa Open Space RAC some policemen reported late to the centre, hampering deployment.

An INEC official confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the deployment of security personnel was coming late because some of them came behind schedule.

He said he was making efforts to ensure the policemen got to their locations as soon as possible.

As at 8 a.m. there were signs that the polling unit 003 at Kabawa would not start as scheduled.

An official said the materials were not complete.

He specifically mentioned that the liquid gums provided were insufficient and efforts were being made to provide more.

