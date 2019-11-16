KogiDecides: Voters express worry in Ayingba over late arrival of electoral materials

Related News

Hundreds of voters who had trooped out as early as possible willing to cast their votes in Ayingba, the busiest community in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi East Senatorial District, have expressed worry over late arrival of electoral materials.

The voters had approached a bus occupied by men of the State Security Service (SSS) while subjecting the vehicle conveying our reporter to thorough search, expressing their frustration at the development.

As at 8:20am, electoral materials and the accompanying officers are yet to leave the registration area centres (RAC) located inside Our Lady of Schools, Ayingba, for their polling units.

The RAC houses officers and materials meant for 54 polling units in the town.

The assistant polling officer III for Polling Unit 021, who identified himself simply as Momoh, said they were waiting for vehicles to convey them to the unit.

The registration centre, which is heavily guarded by police officers and officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), is located along the road leading to Dekina town, the local government area’s headquarters.

The electoral officer for the local government, Haliru Haruna, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report, to know whether the development will alter when the election will be rounded off in the affected areas.