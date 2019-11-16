KogiDecides: Vehicles, drivers, other logistics hinder INEC preparations

Related News

Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State and the Kogi West senatorial rerun may not commence early in many polling units as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) due to poor logistics observed across many of the state’s 21 local government areas.

Except in Lokoja, the state capital; Koton Karfe, its neighbouring local government, and also Okehi, Okene and Adavi in the central senatorial district, PREMIUM TIMES can confirm difficulties experienced late into Friday night by electoral officers across various local governments in their efforts to convey voting materials to their registration area centres (RACs).

As at 10 p.m. on Friday in some of the local governments especially in Kogi East Senatorial District, regarded as the stronghold of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), materials were yet to arrive the RACs.

Challenges such as difficulties in sorting of materials, non-availability of vehicles and drivers, worsened by poor road networks were observed by our correspondents who visited many of the local government areas.

For instance, as at 7 p.m. on Friday in Dekina Local Government Area, where the candidate of the PDP, Musa Wada, hails from, materials had been fully sorted but there were no drivers to take the electoral officers and the materials to their various destinations.

The local government area, regarded as one of the largest in the country, also has the largest population of voters in the state, but since communities comprising it are far-flung, assessing them may be difficult.

As at 10 p.m, at Our Lady of Schools in Ayingba, one of the busiest communities in the local government meant to serve as a RAC, was in complete darkness as a handful of people were seen hanging around, waiting for the officials.

Speaking with our reporter, the LGA’s electoral officer, Haliru Aruna, said materials for only four out of the local government’s 12 wards had been conveyed by 7 p.m.

He said; “As you can see, the vehicles are loaded already and the officers have been mobilised but we are awaiting drivers to drive the vehicles. They are on their way and would soon be here.”

Similarly, despite early arrival of materials to Idah local government in the same district, they were yet to be fully dispatched as at 9 p.m. on Friday.

The electoral officer for the LGA, David Sise, told this newspaper the materials arrived at the local government at about 4 p.m. on Thursday but that sorting had consumed more time.

“About the condition of our electoral officers including corps members, we have made adequate provisions. They have been provided with items such as buckets, mattresses and power generators, to ensure their smooth operation,” Mr Sise said.

At Igalamela/Odolu Local government area, electoral materials that were loaded into waiting vehicles were yet to be conveyed to respective RACs at about 8 p.m.

Due to delay in their dispatch, some presiding officers (POs) were already complaining, saying moving materials to their locations could be difficult at night.