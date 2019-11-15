KogiDecides: Gunmen reportedly attack Oyo governor’s hotel

Related News

The Oyo State government has circulated a statement announcing that a hotel that Governor Seyi Makinde lodged in Lokoja has been attacked.

Mr Makinde is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council for Kogi State and was in the state in that capacity.

According to the statement, the armed men, who wore masks, are believed to be security operatives. They arrived at the Suitorial Hotels, Lokoja, along Stadium Road, where the governor and some members of the PDP Campaign Council were lodged at about 12.50 p.m., shooting sporadically.

They reportedly scaled the fence of the hotel and attempted to gain entrance into the main hotel.

But security operatives attached to the governor, and some residents of nearby buildings, however, resisted the security operatives, thereby causing a melee.

The Special Assistant to Governor Makinde on Print Media, Moses Alao, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES

Mr Alao said “it happened this afternoon around 12.50 p.m.

“It is not fake news, it is real,” he said.

Efforts are ongoing to get the reaction of the police in Kogi to the allegation.

Read also:

There have been several cases of violence in the build-up to the elections in Kogi.

Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi is expected to be a straight battle between the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello of the APC, and Musa Wada of the PDP.

Details later…