Kogi Governorship: DIG overrules police commissioner on deployment of Yahaya Bello’s ex-ADC

The Nigerian police have reversed the deployment of a former Aide de Camp (ADC) to the governor of Kogi State, Usman Shugaba, following an alarm raised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Shugaba, a Chief Superintendent of Police, was deployed by a Commissioner of Police at the Force Headquarters, to coordinate the protection of election materials and officials of INEC at the Registration Area Centres (RACs).

He had earlier been transferred out of Kogi State, and the PDP had alleged that he was involved in some unwholesome political activities in the state before his transfer.

The party frowned at his deployment, saying it was a deliberate attempt to use the former ADC to taint the electoral process on Saturday.

The PDP Campaign Council had petitioned the IGP, calling his attention to the development, and urging that Mr Shugaba be removed immediately.

“The police officer was involved in questionable dealings that led to series of violent attacks on the opposition party supporters, both in the previous elections and on the ongoing onslaught towards the next Saturday’s governorship election,” Austin Okai, the Deputy Director on Media and Publicity for the PDP campaign, said.

He said the move was an attempt by INEC to compromise the process.

“The PDP appealed to INEC and the IG of police to rescind the decision to deploy the Kogi governors former security aide, who has engaged in Illegal assignment in the state, using other deadly officers as accomplices from other commands,” said Mr Okai.

“He said the PDP will not condone attempt by INEC and security agencies to cave in to the pressure of the ruling party, APC, capable of denying the people of the state good leadership, urging them to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

“PDP warned on the insistence to bring SP Shigaba on board, saying it may lead to possible break down of law and order in the Saturday’s election, as he is known to be working for the state government.”

But speaking to journalists in Lokoja on Thursday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Abdulmajid Ali, said the complaint was noted and the posting has been nullified.

He said the deployment was done without his notice and so it had become a nullity, while another person had been assigned to do the job.

“We got the information yesterday through the social media that one CSP Usman was deployed to supervise INEC’s election in Kogi State,” the DIG said.

“CSP Usman is posted to Kogi State. There was a small mix up. He is under a Commissioner of Police of the Protection Unit. The CP did not consult the headquarters that is the Operations Department before deploying its own men.

“What we did yesterday when we got the information was to cancel that posting and that he is not allowed and not permitted.

“We have already made posting of someone that should be there before we saw this.

“The CP has no right whatsoever…the CP is under my command and he cannot exercise such power without contacting me. So, for not doing that, that posting was cancelled and declared null and void.

“I have AC Evans who was originally posted to INEC and he has been the redoing his job.”

The PDP had acknowledged the action of the police but noted that Mr Shugaba is still in Kogi and was yet to leave despite the reversal of his posting.

“What we want the IG to do is to ensure that he is made to leave the state before he creates problems,” Mr Okai said.