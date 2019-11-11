Kogi Governorship: Thugs burn SDP secretariat

Natasha Akpoti (Photo Credit: This Day)
Barely five days to the governorship election in Kogi State, suspected thugs on Monday set fire to the secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lokoja.

Journalists gathered that the building was razed at about 1 a.m with furniture, documents, electrical equipment and campaign materials burnt.

The building, which is located a few metres from the state police command headquarters in Lokoja, was reportedly vandalised on Saturday, November 9 by suspected armed thugs.

It was learnt that the SDP rented the building from Ndatsu Umaru, a former military governor of Kwara and Kano states.

Akeem Busari, the state commissioner of police, confirmed the fire incident and said the police had launched an investigation into the arson with a view to identifying and bringing the perpetrators to book.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that attacks had increased in the state in the past few days, causing fear and tension among the residents.

In his reaction, the state Chairman of the SDP, Mukhtar Atima, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) of being behind the attack.

He said the obvious fear of defeat starring APC in the face made it to “release their boys to unleash terror on our party.”
Aside from this, he said that the governorship candidate of the party, Natasha Akpoti, had been receiving threats from some quarters.

“No amount of harassment and destruction will deter the party and its governorship candidate from contesting and winning the November 16 election,” he said.

He appealed to party members and supporters to remain peaceful and not to be deterred by provocative and uncivil conducts of members of the ruling party.

Kingsley Fanwo, Chairman, Media Committee, Bello/Onoja Campaign Organisation, denied allegations that the hoodlums were sponsored by the APC.

He said Mr Bello and the leadership of the party were currently engaged in rigorous campaigns, saying “there is no time for irrelevant issues now.”

( NAN)

