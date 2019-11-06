Five students died in Kogi varsity killings – Police

Kogi State Map

The police in Lokoja on Wednesday said five students and not 13 students, as earlier reported, were killed at the Kogi State University, Ayangba.

The command’s Public Relations Officer made the clarification in Lokoja.

Mr Aya, in a statement, listed the casualties to include Justice Keke, a 300-level student of Physics Department who was killed in the campus after a theatre production on November 1.

He also said that a yet to be identified corpse was found in an uncompleted building behind the university on November 2.

The police spokesman said Abdrulraman Usman, a 200-level student of History Department was killed at his father’s lodge on November 3.

“On November 3, two corpses, identified as that of Oloruntoba Godwin, a 400 level student of Geo/Planning Department and Ajileye Richard, a 200 level Accounting student, were seen inside the bush behind Harbor Bay Hotel.

“These give a total of five persons killed and not 13 as reported by a section of the media,” Mr Aya said.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Akeem Busari, had urged the citizens to disregard the misleading reports and be focussed on how to ensure a lasting peace.

Mr Busari also assured the people of the police’s readiness to provide a secured environment for all eligible voters to exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation and molestation during the November 16 governorship elections.

He also promised to deal decisively with any political thug or hoodlum who might want to disrupt the electoral process.

