Gov Bello confirms killing of Kogi undergraduates, orders investigation

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has confirmed the killing of some students of the Kogi State University, Anyigba.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogwu, the governor said five students were killed in the incident.

A report by Punch newspaper, however, indicates that 13 students were hacked down by unidentified assailants suspected to be members of a secret cult.

The killings, according to the report, were reprisals carried out by one of the cults whose leader, a student of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, was murdered by another cult linked to the university.

The governor issued a 14-day ultimatum to police and the management of Kogi State University (KSU) to fish out the culprits.

“The governor condemned in its entirety the scourge of campus cultism and the killing of humans, especially students, under any guise whatsoever.

“Preliminary reports have suggested that the killings were orchestrated by cult clashes in the institution. Five persons, three in 200L, a 300L and a final year student have been killed,” the statement read.

”It is barbaric and unacceptable; we will not handle this madness with kid gloves any more. If a student turns himself into a danger to others in the learning environment, we owe the law-abiding ones and their families the duty of removing such a disruptive individual, and we will do just that.

”We have said it over and again that the Kogi State Government under my leadership will not condone acts of violence and criminality under any form or guise.”

Governor Bello then directed the management of KSU to cooperate with the police while enjoining students and the entire university community to volunteer any useful information to assist the speedy apprehension of the cultists.