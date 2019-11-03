Olupako of Share, Abubakar Dosumu, is dead

Related News

Abubakar Dosumu, the traditional ruler of Share in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara South Senatorial District, is dead.

Late Mr Dosumu, a first-class traditional ruler and the Olupako of Share, according to a family source, died in the early hours of Saturday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Council, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, in his message of condolence described Mr Dosumu’s demise as a loss, not only to his immediate community, but the entire state at large.

The emir in a message signed by his spokesperson, Abdulazeez Arowona, noted that his long reign on the throne witnessed unprecedented growth, progress and socio-economic development in the ancient town of Share

According to him, such unprecedented socio-economic growth necessitated the deceased’s recent elevation to a first-class status.

The monarch described late Mr Dosumu as a great monarch whose love and hospitality paved the way for emergence of many business activities in the town.

“He was a gentle, peaceful and visionary leader whose departure would be missed by all.

“I pray Allah to grant him paradise and forgive all his shortcomings”, he said.

Also, former Kwara governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, described the death of Mr Dosumu as a sad and painful loss.

Mr Ahmed, in the message signed by his spokesperson, Muyideen Akorede, said he enjoyed a close relationship with the deceased, through his guidance and prayers, while his administration lasted.

Mr Ahmed described late Olupako as a bridge-builder and icon of peace who preached and worked for a harmonious relationship between Share and other communities in the state.

He urged the people of Share to accept Mr Dosumu’s death, who lived a pious and fulfilled life, as an act of God.

The former governor, who effected Dosumu’s upgrading to a first-class status, said he will be remembered for championing unity and peaceful co-existence among his people.

Contributing, Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, condoled the people of Share over the death of their monarch.

Mr Adeoti, who described the deceased as an active and dedicated member of the state traditional council during his life time, prayed for God’s fortitude for his family, friends and associate, the community and the state to bear the loss. (NAN)