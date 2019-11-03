Traffic Congestion: Abuja authorities demolish fence of bank, commercial buildings

Bulldozer used to tell the story
The FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Control on Sunday demolished an illegal fence erected by a bank and owners of commercial buildings at Dutse-Alhaji, following the expiration of a 72 hour ultimatum.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bulldozers pulled down parts of the perimeter fence of the bank and some commercial buildings located by the roadside on the busy Dutse-Alhaji axis connecting Bwari and other adjoining towns to the city centre.

Also, the bulldozers dismantled several makeshift structures within a shanty on the street, just behind the commercial properties to ensure owners easily access their plots.

Equally, cement and wood dealers who were allegedly trading illegally in the street were also cleared.

Addressing journalists during the exercise on Sunday in Abuja, Chairman of the task team, Ikharo Attah, restated the determination of the FCT administration to rid the city of traffic congestion.

Mr Attah directed the bank and the occupant of the commercial buildings to use their approved entrance point which was in street behind.

He also directed property owners in the area to close their current entrance, which was a violation of the approved building plan.

“What happened here is a distortion of the approved land use. The entrance of the commercial property are contributing immensely to the traffic bottleneck on the Dutse-Alhaji to Bwari road.”

Also speaking, Vice Chairman of the task team, Rasheed Ahmed, warned that land use violations in the FCT would no longer be tolerated.

Mr Ahmed, who is also the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the FCT Minister, reiterated that any impediment against the free flow of traffic must be tackled with urgency.

On her part, the Development Control Department Officer for Dutse-Alhaji and Dawaki Districts, Blessing Chidozie, warned the affected property owners not to reopen the prohibited access points.

She added that the full wrath of the law would be visited on anybody who violates the order.

(NAN)

