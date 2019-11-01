Nasarawa Gov inaugurates 15 Commissioners, 12 Special Advisers

Related News

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, on Friday inaugurated 15 newly appointed commissioners as members of the State Executive Council.

Mr Sule noted that with the inauguration, the state executive council had been fully constituted to carry out the responsibility of policy formulation and execution.

He explained that the appointees were selected based on their proven competence and track records in their various careers.

He urged them to be creative and make valuable contributions that would enable the administration achieve its development aspirations.

“I charge you to be proactive and creative in the execution of your assignments.

“I expect you to initiate new ideas and strategies on how Nasarawa State can diversify its frontiers of revenue generation, to enable it execute its developmental programmes and projects,” Mr Sule added.

The governor also charged the commissioners to acquaint themselves with the state Economic Development Strategy (NEDS) document of the administration for effective service delivery.

“I therefore, implore our new commissioners to acquaint themselves with the development imperatives in the implementation of their ministerial mandate,” Mr Sule said.

He also urged the commissioners to acquaint themselves with the basic prerequisites of mainstreaming the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into the administration’s economic development agenda.

He reminded them that public service is public trust, hence the need to imbibe transparency, probity and accountability in managing government resources at their disposal for public good.

The governor also inaugurated 12 Special Advisers, a member of the Local Government Service Commission; and also reconstituted the governing boards of the Muslim and Christian pilgrims welfare boards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor assigned portfolios to the new commissioners with Dogo Shammah, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Chairman, Nasarawa State Council, taking charge of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

(NAN)