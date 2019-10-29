Kogi Governorship: Yahaya Bello promises more development projects if re-elected

Related News

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has promised more developmental projects if given a second term.

The governor made the promise on Tuesday as his electioneering campaign trail for the November 16 gubernatorial and senatorial rerun elections moved to Kabba in Kogi West senatorial district.

The governor is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) and has as his strongest rival Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, who was in the company with his running mate, Edward Onoja, and other state government officials, was received by a crowd of supporters from the zone.

Mr Bello thanked the people for their support in the last three years of his administration, saying they have proven to be people of honesty and sincerity

He highlighted some of the achievements of his administration, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, security, agricultural development, youth empowerment and the creation of employment opportunities.

The governor said Kogi West has benefitted from his government as it was housing the Ejiba rice milling factory which he said cost over four billion naira and has the capacity to employ about five thousand youth.

“My second term in office would further facilitate greater projects which would be of immense benefit, particularly with a focus on human capital development,” the governor said.

Earlier, the campaign train paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Obaro of Kabba, Solomon Owoniyi, where he canvassed support for the election of Smart Adeyemi at the senatorial rerun election slated for the same November 16.

Governor Bello noted that it was his custom to always seek royal blessings from traditional rulers of any area he visited knowing that such prayers are very effective

He urged the people to look beyond local politics and participate more actively in national politics which he said would be more beneficial to the people, noting that Mr Adeyemi has the capacity to offer them quality representation.

He said although they were in Kabba for the party’s political rally, he would also be flagging off the 10km Kabba-Ottu-Okedayo and 40km Kabba – Oke Ofun – Ayede – Iluke roads project which he said would benefit over 14 rural communities. He promised that work would commence immediately on the project.

He also promised to build a befitting palace for the paramount ruler in the district.

The Obaro of Kabba in his remarks stated that they as a senatorial district were happy to have the governor in Kabba.

He said the Okun district has about 67 graded traditional stools and millions of their descent at home and abroad are happy with the governor for his achievements.

While he prayed for bigger achievements in the governor’s second term, he assured that the election would be conducted peacefully and no politician would be allowed to turn Okunland into a theatre of war.