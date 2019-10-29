Niger Assembly passes N30.24 billion supplementary budget

Related News

The Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law the 2019 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N30.24 billion.

The House passed the bill following the presentation of the report of the committee on Appropriation.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the committee, Bashir Lokogoma, said the bill was necessitated by the inflow of additional funds not envisaged during the preparation of the 2019 budget.

Mr Lokogoma said some of the expected additional inflow include Commercial Bank loan of N5 billion, Islamic Development Bank loan of N15. 392billion, refund of tax from FCT pegged at N6. 454billion and N1.5billion bond among others.

He said the bill had recurrent expenditure of N2.98 billion while capital expenditure was pegged at N27.262 billion.

“Some overheads and capital heads require additional funds to meet additional activities and get projects completed in 2019 and therefore the need for supplementary appropriation to provide required funds became necessary.

READ ALSO:

“The committee observed that supplementary budget affected overhead and capital expenditure. All the capital projects are viable and in line with the priority of the government,” he added.

The Speaker, Abdullahi Wuse, thereafter directed the Clerk of the House to forward five copies of the bill to the governor for his assent.

The 2019 budget size now stands at N194.247 billion as against N164.5 billion initially approved.

In a related development, the House also passed its 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, following the report of its committee on Appropriation.

Advertisement

(NAN)