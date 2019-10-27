Building collapses in Jos

The Plateau Police Command on Sunday confirmed the collapse of a two-storey building at Butcher Street, Terminus Market in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.
Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that the incident occurred Sunday afternoon.
Mr Tyopev, however, said no life was lost in the incident nor any casualty recorded.
He said officers and men of the command had condoned off the affected area and investigations into the cause of disaster had commenced.
He said the action became necessary in order to also prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot.
(NAN)
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: . This space is available for a Text_Ad. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.