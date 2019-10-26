Kogi Governorship: Faleke declares support for Yahaya Bello

Related News

Ahead of the governorship election in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has received an endorsement from the late Abubakar Audu’s political structure.

The endorsement took place in an event on Thursday at the Government House, Lokoja.

The leader of the group and former deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress at the 2015 election, James Faleke, noted that those at the event were representatives of the group from the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said they were happy to be at the event clarifying that they were not forced either were they financially influenced by any group.

Mr Faleke said they were at the government house because they believed in and loved their state and that they have learnt that power belonged to Almighty God.

“We knew that Governor Bello was qualified to deliver a better future for Kogi State but we only decided to stay back and watch,” he said.

Mr Faleke, who was at loggerheads with the governor, noted that the PDP government which ruled for 16 years, “without any visible evidence of progress were sent packing by the APC in 2015 under the leadership of the late Abubakar Audu”.

“PDP’s 16 years in government was a galore of mistakes, the party has nothing to use to campaign against Governor Bello in this electioneering seasonYahaya Bello.”

He pointed out that although his (Bello) administration had also made a few mistakes “which the governor had agreed to and has corrected”, he would win and move the state to the next level.

In his remarks, Governor Bello said he would never cease to pay tribute to the late Audu and Faleke whom he said laid the party’s foundation in the State.

He said the late Audu and those that were with him were “the founding fathers and members of the party and he inherited the structure from them”.

Governor Bello noted that “great leaders do not fight to finish but always create an avenue for reconciliation”.

“When leaders reconcile after a misunderstanding, the people of the state should expect great things to unfold.

“Kogi state has moved beyond ethnicity, class differences and inequality and my government is building a new Kogi State which is fair, equal and just to all,” he stated.