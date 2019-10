Kwara governor names nine women among 16 commissioner-nominees

Related News

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has named six more commissioner-nominees, with five more women joining the four female nominees he announced earlier.

Mr Abdulrasaq had on September 17 presented four female commissioner-nominees who are still been screened by the state House Assembly.

According to a statement by the governor’s governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday, the new list of nominees was unveiled at the Kwara State House of Assembly.

The state Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Danladi, also announced that the screening of the nominees will begin on October 29.

The governor said the list reflects the state’s demography with women constituting 56.25 per cent of his nominees for commissioners. He said this has made the state Nigeria’s most gender-friendly government cabinet.

According to the statement, the list came after the governor had pledged to compensate women over their lack of representation at the general election in which all the elective positions went to men.

Commissioner Nominees

”The latest nominees are Afolabi-Oshatimehin Adenike Harriet (Ifelodun); Ahmad Fatima Bisola (Ilorin West); Aremu Bose Deborah (Irepodun); Oyedun Juliana Funke (Isin); Oyeyemi Olasumbo Florence (Oke Ero); and Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu (Moro).

”An entrepreneur and renowned community development advocate, 38-year-old Harriet hailed from Okeayo/Ora community in Ifelodun local government area of the state.

”She was an officer at Surveillance Department of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) Abuja between 2007 and 2011 and was until the appointment the Chief Operating Officer of M&P Micro Credit Scheme. Harriet, a top chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has contributed immensely to her community’s development, including the ongoing relocation of Ora Community Grammar School, construction of the AWUA bridge that connects her local government to Isin local government.

”Harriet is an alumnus of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State Polytechnic and Abadina College of the University of Ibadan.

”Fatima Bisola, who holds a postgraduate Diploma in Education from Usman Dan Fodiyo University, graduated from the Department of English of the University of Ilorin in 2011. She attended Federal Government Girl’s College, Omu Aran.

”The 30-year-old nominee is currently an employee of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), attached to the Sheikh AbdulSalam Junior Secondary School, Ilorin.

”The nominee is an author of two publications: Aesthetics of Africanism in Camara Laye’s African Child and Radiance of the King and Effect of Mother Tongue Interference in Spoken English.

”Deborah, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Ado-Ekiti, currently teaches at the ECWA Secondary School Omu Aran.

”The 45-year-old nominee has taught for over 10 years. She is a leader of the Irewolu Cooperative Society which facilitates women’s access to small loans and credit as part of the community’s efforts to empower women in small scale businesses.

”Funke, 57, holds a Bachelor of Education (Guidance and Counselling) from University of Ado-Ekiti and Nigeria Certificate of Education from Kwara State College of Education Ilorin (Integrated Science).

”She worked at the Kwara SUBEB as School Support Officer (SSO) between 1980 and 2015 where she retired as a Deputy Director.

”Funke, a chieftain of the ruling APC, was Organising Secretary of APC Women Elders’ Forum and Secretary of the Kwara State chapter of the Women Teachers Association of Nigeria.

”Florence, 31, holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Education and Master of Science in Industrial Chemistry. She is an alumnus of the University of Ilorin and National Teachers’ Institute Kaduna.

”She was until her appointment the Administrative Manager and Public Relations Officer at Roemichs International School Ilorin. She also worked at Dabco Nigeria Limited Ilorin.

”Florence is a member of the ruling APC who participated in the party’s electoral campaigns. She has always been a political activist in her locality where she has acted as female youths leader and canvasser.

”Rotimi, a 38-year-old political and community development campaigner, was until his appointment the Energy Development Coordinator for the BUA International Limited where he was Projects Coordinator at the conglomerate’s multimillion dollars Lafiagi Sugar Company.

”He was between 2013 and 2015 the Manager, Gas and Power Package at Bua Edo Cement, a subsidiary of the Bua Group in Edo State. He was also Energy Development Coordinator of Epe Power Generation Limited, another subsidiary of the BUA Group.

”Rotimi is an alumnus of the Newcastle University, United Kingdom, where he bagged a Post Graduate Diploma in Pipeline Engineering in 2009. He read Mechanical Engineering at the University of Ilorin where he graduated in 2006. He is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

”A scion of an influential political family from Moro local government, he has expertise and interests in Agriculture, Plant Mechanics, People Development, Supply Chain Management, and Workshop Efficiency, among others.”