PDP, Useni appeal Plateau tribunal judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate in the March 9 governorship poll, Jeremiah Useni, have filed a suit in the Court of Appeal challenging the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered on October 2.

Mr Useni, through his legal team, led by Mike Ozekhome, and Edward Pwajok, both senior advocates of Nigeria, with Benson Igbanoi and Sunday-Gabriel Odey, filed the notice of appeal and formulated 21 grounds of appeal to overturn the verdict of the tribunal.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal had dismissed the petition of Mr Useni, a retired army general, and PDP on the grounds that the all the allegations raised in the petition were not proved and lacking in merit.

Justice Halima Suleiman-led tribunal had described the petition as “incompetent” and “lacking in merit” and expunged all the evidence presented out of its record.

The tribunal had described Governor Simon Lalong as “very qualified” to have contested the election as against Mr Useni’s and PDP’s claim that he (Mr Lalong) was not qualified for having three different certificates with different names altogether.

Mr Useni’s legal team pointed out that “the inescapable conclusion that ought to be reached by the Tribunal was that Mr Lalong was not qualified to contest the election.

No date has been fixed for hearing in the appeal.

(NAN)