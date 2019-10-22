PDP, Useni appeal Plateau tribunal judgment

Jeremiah Useni
Jeremiah Useni

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate in the March 9 governorship poll, Jeremiah Useni, have filed a suit in the Court of Appeal challenging the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered on October 2.

Mr Useni, through his legal team, led by Mike Ozekhome, and Edward Pwajok, both senior advocates of Nigeria, with Benson Igbanoi and Sunday-Gabriel Odey, filed the notice of appeal and formulated 21 grounds of appeal to overturn the verdict of the tribunal.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal had dismissed the petition of Mr Useni, a retired army general, and PDP on the grounds that the all the allegations raised in the petition were not proved and lacking in merit.

Justice Halima Suleiman-led tribunal had described the petition as “incompetent” and “lacking in merit” and expunged all the evidence presented out of its record.

READ ALSO: Wike congratulates Buhari, says PDP governors visit president at night

The tribunal had described Governor Simon Lalong as “very qualified” to have contested the election as against Mr Useni’s and PDP’s claim that he (Mr Lalong) was not qualified for having three different certificates with different names altogether.

Mr Useni’s legal team pointed out that “the inescapable conclusion that ought to be reached by the Tribunal was that Mr Lalong was not qualified to contest the election.

No date has been fixed for hearing in the appeal.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.