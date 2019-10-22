Police parade 81 suspected kidnappers in Abuja

Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.
The police on Monday paraded 81 suspected kidnappers in Abuja.

The suspects were accused of taking part in kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the country.

The police intelligence response team (IRT) said the suspects included those who killed Yohanna Patrict, a police inspector, on August 28 along Abuja-Kaduna Highway. The suspects also allegedly kidnapped travellers on the highway on the same day.

Also arrested were those who allegedly took part in a deadly attack that killed four IRT personnel in Kaduna State in August 2018. Three rifles belonging to the police were recovered from the suspects, the police said.

The suspects were also accused of taking part in the abduction of Sokoto businessman, Tukur Subaru, and allegedly collected a huge amount in ransom.

The abduction of a member of Sokoto State House of Assembly was also linked to some of the suspects, many of those alleged to have operated in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Niger and Taraba.

Several AK-47 rifles, ammunition, N10.1 million cash believed to be ransom money were all recovered from suspects, police said.

It was unclear whether the suspects have contacted their lawyers or when they would be arraigned in court.

