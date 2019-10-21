INEC picks date for fresh election between Dino, Adeyemi

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 16 for a fresh election in Kogi West Senatorial District between Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party and Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by the chairman of its Information and Voter Committee, Festus Okoye, on Monday, INEC said the senatorial election would hold simultaneously with the state governorship election.

INEC had earlier announced plans for the upcoming Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections. The elections will be held simultaneously in the two states on November 16.

The Court of Appeal had recently upheld the August 23 judgment of the Kogi election tribunal which nullified the election of Mr Melaye as the senator for the district.

In the judgement, the appellate court agreed with the tribunal which ordered the electoral commission to conduct a fresh election in the senatorial district.

Mr Okoye also in the statement disclosed that the commission would conduct another by-election for the Sabuwa State Constituency in Katsina State on November 30.

He said the development followed extensive consultations with stakeholders and a review of the security situation with the relevant security agencies.

“We also enjoin stakeholders to eschew violence and avoid acts capable of creating apprehension or a sense of fear before, during and after the elections,’’ he said.

”The Katsina State House of Assembly, vide a letter with Reference Number KTSHA/PER/HON/l24/VOL.l/24, dated September 26, notified INEC of the death of Mustapha Abdullahi, who represented the constituency, and subsequently declared the seat vacant.

He said INEC would issue the notice of election on October 23, while the conduct of party primaries would take place between October 24 and November 6.

Mr Okoye said the last day for the submission of personal particulars of candidates (Form CF001), and the list of candidates (Form CFOO2) is November 8.

“The last day for the submission of names and addresses of polling agents is November 15, while campaigns will end on November 28,” he said.