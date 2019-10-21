Kogi chief judge swears in Onoja as Deputy Governor

Edward Onoja

Edward Onoja, the former Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, has been sworn-in as the Deputy Governor of Kogi.

The State Chief Judge, Nasir Ajanah administered Oath of Office on Mr Onoja on Monday at Government House, Lokoja.

The state House of Assembly had earlier screened and approved Mr Onoja as worthy and capable of the position following his nomination by Mr Bello.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Bello said that his joy knew no bounds because history was in the making.

He said the moment was not that of celebration but rejoicing.

“We will rejoice. We are being called to do more.

“We are simply pencils in the hands of God almighty to turn around the fortunes of Kogi State. It is work in progress. We have a lot ahead of us,” he said.

Mr Bello said that all that happened before the ceremony were in the interest of the state.

“In order to avoid a Constitutional crisis, all that happened needed to happen. That is the summary,” he said.

Edward Onoja sworn in as Kogi State Deputy Governor

Mr Onoja said he wholeheartedly accepted the offer to serve as the new deputy governor because it is a divine calling.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

The state House of Assembly had on Friday impeached the former Deputy, Simon Achuba, from office following a report of Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted by the Chief Judge to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against him.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.