Youth block Suleja-Minna-Bida highway over deplorable roads

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

Youth under the auspices of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Monday blocked the Suleja-Minna highway to protest the deplorable state of roads in Niger state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the angry youth also blocked the Bida-Minna road as motorists were forced to look for alternative routes into and out of the state.

The youth, who carried placards with various inscriptions, vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met.

One of the coordinators of the protest, Mohammad Etsu, said: “we will not stop this protest for good roads until the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola address them.”

NAN reports that the police and other security operatives fired teargas to disperse the youths but they remained adamant.

NAN reports that heavy traffic has piled up along the College of Education and the IBB Specialist Hospital while articulated vehicles drivers parked indiscriminately.

A commuter, Bashir Mohammad, told NAN that he parked his car at the specialist hospital and took a motorcycle to office close to Government House. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.