FCT police parade 49 suspects over alleged robbery, kidnapping

The FCT Police Command on Friday paraded 49 suspects in connection with alleged armed robbery, kidnapping, car snatching, drug peddling and frauds.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said that the arrests were part of achievements made in its crime fighting efforts.

He said that the command also recovered seven firearms, two live ammunitions, 12 cars, 16 cutlasses, charms and other exhibits from the suspects.

The suspects, according to Mr Ciroma, include 21 armed robbers, 14 kidnappers, eight car snatchers, five drug peddlers and one fraudster.

He said that recent joint operation launched by the security agencies to address emerging security concerns in parts of the FCT, especially the cases of kidnapping at some rural communities had begun to yield positive resuIt.

He said that so far, 10 persons suspected to be working with the syndicates behind the criminal act had been arrested around Rubochi, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji axis and were currently under investigations.

The suspected kidnapers arrested according to him were Mohammad Umar, 22; Mohammed Abdulsalam, 18; Abdullahi Bashir, 17; Abdulrazak Ibrahim, 20; Ibrahim Dogosika, 20; and Idris Ori, 30.

Other arrested suspected kiddnappers were Friday Taiye, 22; Abdullahi Ibrahim, 30; Garba Abubakar, 25 and Abdullahi Mohammed, 35.

He said that sequel to the ongoing investigation into a reported kidnap incident at Asokoro on September 14, Police detectives from the Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad arrested one Saadu Abubakar, 23.

“The suspect was arrested around Apo after the phone number used for the criminal act was traced to him. The Command is making concerted effort to arrest other persons involved in the criminal act.”

He said that on October 3 following a tip-off Police detectives from the Command‘s Anti-Kidnapping Squad arrested one Isiaku Shuiabu, 20 and Husseini Chiroma, 45, suspected to be members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate operating around Gargwada in Kuje area council.

“The suspects have giving useful information about some of their criminal activities in the axis. One single barrel dame gun and one cuttlass were recovered from the syndicate as exhibits.

“In another development, Police detectives following a complaint have arrested one Opoma Terry, 24, who specialize in sending threat messages to his unsuspecting victims through electronic mail.

“The suspect who operates from Lagos state sends messages to his victims threatening to assassinate or kidnap them if some specified amount of money is not paid to designated back account,” he said.

The CP added that the arrest was aimed at stamping out the particular ugly trend to ensure that what occurred in other part of the country did not occur in Abuja.

“We are making progress. The joint operation were able to make significant arrest. These suspects we are parading today are under investigation and as soon as we conclude our investigation we will let you know the result of our findings.”

