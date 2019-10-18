Kogi deputy governor impeached

Related News

Simon Achuba, the deputy governor of Kogi State, has been impeached from office.

The Kogi State House of Assembly concluded the summary impeachment on Friday hours after receiving an investigative report from the chief judge of the state, Nadir Ajana.

Mr Ajana’s panel found Mr Achuba culpable of allegations of gross misconduct.

The leader of the House, Hassan Abdulahi, announced the decision Friday afternoon, adding that the impeachment was carefully considered.

The committee was set up in August after Mr Achuba accused Governor Yahaya Bello of withholding his salaries and plotting to assassinate him.

The governor denied the allegations in his submission to the probe panel.

Mr Achuba did not immediately comment on his impeachment by the parliament.