How vigilante group tortured debtor to death over N3,000 – Police

The police in Plateau State have arrested four members of a vigilante group, including two women, for allegedly torturing to death a man accused of owing a N3,000 debt.

Isaac Akinmoyede, the state commissioner of police, said this on Thursday at a press briefing held at the state police command in Jos.

He said one Gabriel Monday had asked a vigilante group at Trade Centre Area of Jos South LGA to help him recover a debt from one John Yakubu.

He said Mr Monday claimed he gave Mr Yakubu beef worth N7,000 to sell but only remitted only N4,000. He, therefore, asked the group to help him recover the balance of N3,000.

The police chief said the members of the vigilante then arrested and tortured Mr Yakubu to death in a bid to make him pay the money.

“On 24/09/2019, at about 1735 hrs, one Gyang Dalyop Mandung of Kuru, Jos South LGA reported at Kaduna Vom Police Division that some members of vigilante group operating at Trade Centre Area of Jos South arrested, tortured and killed one John Yakubu of the same area.

“The detectives of the division mobilised to the scene of the crime and found the deceased lying motionless and as a result, the police arrested the suspects. They are Gabriel Monday Dahwol, Michael Dung Gajok, Patience Joseph and Sarah Joseph; all of Trade Centre Area.”

Mr Akinmoyede said the suspects had been taken to court and remanded in prison.

He warned vigilante groups in the state against taking the law into their hands. He said the groups can arrest a suspect but have no right to torture.

Also at the headquarters, the commissioner paraded 17 other suspects of different crimes, including armed robbery, unlawful possession arms, kidnapping and culpable homicide.

