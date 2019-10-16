Road crashes claim 351 lives in three Northern central states

FILE: FRSC on an accident site [Photo credit: Instagram: @frscnigeria]
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Wednesday, said road traffic crashes killed 351 persons, while 2,413 were injured between January and September in Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau States.

The FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) in-charge of Jos, Ayobami Omiyale, disclosed this while presenting a paper entitled “FRSC and Road Traffic Management in Nigeria” at the Police Staff College, Jos.

Mr Omiyale said 4,446 persons were involved in 756 road accidents across the three zones within the period under review.

The ZCO attributed the crashes to over-speeding, wrongful overtaking, under-aged driving, use of phone while driving, burst tyres, break failure and bad state of the roads.

He said the number the of road traffic crashes reduced by 8.3 percent in 2019 from the similar incidents in 2018.

“The number of people injured also reduced by 9.7 percent, but the number of deaths increased by 22.3 percent,’’ Mr Omiyale said.

He said the number of people involved reduced by 7.9 percent in 2019 relative to 2018.

