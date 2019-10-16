Yahaya Bello appoints new Chief of Staff, others

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello [Photo Credit: The News Nigeria]
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello [Photo Credit: The News Nigeria]

The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has appointed Abdulkareem Asuku as his chief of staff.

Mr Asuku takes over from Edward Onoja who the governor has picked as his running mate in the upcoming November 16 governorship poll in the state.

According to a statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Mohammed Onogwu, the new chief of staff was until his new appointment the Director-General, Protocol at Government House, Lokoja.

He said the governor also approved the appointment of Gabriel Ottah as the new DG Protocol.

“Consequent upon the resignation of former Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Chief Edward David Onoja, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of Pharmacist Jamiu Abdulkareem Asuku as Chief of Staff.”

“In a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Arike Ayoade, PhD, the Governor also approved the appointment of Dr Gabriel Ottah as Director General (Protocol),” the statement said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.