Yahaya Bello appoints new Chief of Staff, others

The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has appointed Abdulkareem Asuku as his chief of staff.

Mr Asuku takes over from Edward Onoja who the governor has picked as his running mate in the upcoming November 16 governorship poll in the state.

According to a statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Mohammed Onogwu, the new chief of staff was until his new appointment the Director-General, Protocol at Government House, Lokoja.

He said the governor also approved the appointment of Gabriel Ottah as the new DG Protocol.

“Consequent upon the resignation of former Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Chief Edward David Onoja, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of Pharmacist Jamiu Abdulkareem Asuku as Chief of Staff.”

“In a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Arike Ayoade, PhD, the Governor also approved the appointment of Dr Gabriel Ottah as Director General (Protocol),” the statement said.