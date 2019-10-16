Niger gets $6m World Bank grant to support out-of-school children

Governor AGovernor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]bubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]
Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]

The Niger State government on Wednesday said it has received a $6 million World Bank grant to get the teeming out-of-school children in the state back to classroom.

Abubakar Aliyu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Mr Aliyu said the grant would be utilised by the State Universal Basic Education Board under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

“We have received the $6 million grant equivalent to N975 million from the World Bank.

“So I want to inform you that we are ready for the programme because we have concluded arrangements and waiting to start,” he said.

He said the programme would be implemented in 15 out of the 25 local government areas of the state with high rate of out-of school children.

“Niger state is among the 10 states that have the highest number of school drop outs across Nigeria,” he noted, adding that the programme was aimed at improving equitable access to basic education for all children.

“The programme which seeks to improve literacy in focal states in the country will also strengthen accountability,’’ he said.

Mr Aliyu said the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Universal Learning System on Jolly Phonix to ensure successful implementation of the programme.

NAN reports that the World Bank had approved a credit of 611 million dollars to support Nigeria tackle the problem of out-of-school children and get them back to school.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

The BESDA programme also aims to improve literacy and strengthen accountability in basic education.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.