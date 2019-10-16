Your support will be rewarded, Yahaya Bello assures support groups

Related News

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has commended the various APC support groups for their continued support of his re-election bid with campaign materials and monetary donations.

Governor Bello gave the commendation and assurance on Tuesday while receiving some leaders of non indigenes in Kogi State, who presented to him a certificate of endorsement and cheque of one million naira, donated towards his re-election campaign.

The governor noted the gesture and many others have reassured him that his government was doing things the right way and had the backing of the people.

The governor, in turn, assured that such gestures would be rewarded.

The governor pointed out that his government has continued to run an all inclusive administration “whereby non indigenes were appointed into the government to hold various and very critical offices”.

The governor noted that non indigenes in the state from diverse ethnic groups play critical social, economic and political roles “which have been very beneficial to the state and as such would not be taken for granted”.

He noted that the state as a result of its strategic and gateway location hosts several communities and has ensured continued peaceful co existence between all and sundry.

“Kogi State is now a safe place and has allowed non idigenes, their businesses and endeavours thrive without being discriminated.”

Governor Bello, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff and running mate, Edward Onoja, restated his government’s commitment to continually uphold the principles of fairness, equity and justice.

He pledged to be a detribalised leader committed to good governance.

Advertisement

Presenting to the governor, a specially designed certificate of endorsement and a cheque of N1 million in support of his aspirations for a second term in office, the group expressed satisfaction “for Governor Bello’s huge developmental strides and for carrying them along in government”. They urged him to do more.

Speaking during the event, Moses Okezie-Okafor, a lawyer from Anambra State who is also a political office holder in the state, applauded the governor’s ‘pan-Nigerian outlook’, effective leadership and bridge-building abilities.

Mr Okezie-Okafor, who was appointed Director-General, Research and Development and head of the New Direction Blueprint Team, urged all non indigenes in Kogi State to give maximum support to the administration of Yahaya Bello and his re-election bid.

Mr Bello is flying the flag of the ruling APC to seek for a second term in office in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

He will face his closest rival, Musa Wada, younger brother to the immediate past governor and the PDP candidate.