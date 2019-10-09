Gov. Abdulrazaq presents six additional commissioner-nominees to Kwara Assembly

Related News

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State has presented additional six commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The governor’s request was contained in his correspondence to the House and read at plenary on Wednesday by the Speaker, Danladi Yakubu-Salihu.

Mr Abdulrasaq had on September 17 presented four female commissioner-nominees who had yet to be screened and confirmed by the House.

The new nominees are Ayinla Jawondo-Salman, Asa Local Government Area; Aliyu Kora- Sabi, Baruten; Raji Rasaq, Ekiti; and Aliyu Mohammed, Kaiama.

Others are Wahab Femi- Agbaje, Offa; and Muritala Olanrewaju, Oyun.

The Speaker, after announcing the names of the nominees, said the date for the screening would be communicated to them in due course.

(NAN)