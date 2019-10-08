Gunmen kidnap four persons in Abuja

The Kuje Police Division in FCT has confirmed the kidnap of four persons by unknown gunmen at Pegi community in Kuje Area Council.

The Divisional Crime 2-i-c Surveillance, Fidelis Urban, an inspector of police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje on Tuesday that an officer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was also injured during the incident.

Mr Urban said the NSCDC officer was critically injured with bullets and machetes cuts.

According to him, the civil defence personnel is receiving treatment at the Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital.

He also confirmed that the Kuje Division with a joint force from Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command were already on a search and rescue mission to ensure that the victims were rescued.

Narrating his ordeal, the Chairman of Pegi Community Association, Isaac Taiwo, said the gunmen emerged from the bush and opened fire on four vehicles coming to the area.

Mr Taiwo said gunmen and armed robbers as well as motorcycle snatchers always take advantage of the bad road linking the community to attack innocent residents, especially civil servants who reside in the area.

He called on government to fix the dilapidated road, saying that since the FCT administration relocated some residents to Pegi community in 2005, there was no good access road and infrastructure in the area.

