Benue guber: APC to appeal tribunal judgment

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Emmanuel Jime. the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Benue State, has said he will appeal the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal judgment which upheld Governor Samuel Ortom’s election.

Mr Jime, who was reacting to the judgement on Tuesday, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi, the state capital that the tribunal was not fair to him and his party.

The Justice Henry Olusiyi-led tribunal had, in a nine- hour judgment on Monday, dismissed Mr Jime’s petition and upheld the election of Mr Ortom.

The APC governorship candidate said the tribunal, in its judgment, failed to give justice to the suffering Benue masses.

“The tribunal did not deliver justice to the suffering people of Benue State. I am determined to get justice for our people.

“Accordingly, I have instructed our legal team to proceed to the Court of Appeal to interrogate this judgment.

“I urge all men and women of goodwill and lovers of Benue to keep the faith. Our vision for a peaceful and prosperous Benue lives on,” he said.

Mr Jime and the APC had challenged the return of Mr Ortom of the PDP by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the grounds of substantial noncompliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

They also asked the tribunal to either declare him winner of the March 2019 governorship election or nullify Mr Ortom’s election and order the conduct of a fresh election in the state.

The governor has, however, extended his hands of fellowship to Mr Jime and others, urging them to join hands with him to develop the state.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

“Politics is over; it is now time for governance. This administration is willing to collaborate with everybody, irrespective of political, ethnic and religious differences,” he said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.