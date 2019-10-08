Benue guber: APC to appeal tribunal judgment

Related News

Emmanuel Jime. the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Benue State, has said he will appeal the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal judgment which upheld Governor Samuel Ortom’s election.

Mr Jime, who was reacting to the judgement on Tuesday, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi, the state capital that the tribunal was not fair to him and his party.

The Justice Henry Olusiyi-led tribunal had, in a nine- hour judgment on Monday, dismissed Mr Jime’s petition and upheld the election of Mr Ortom.

The APC governorship candidate said the tribunal, in its judgment, failed to give justice to the suffering Benue masses.

“The tribunal did not deliver justice to the suffering people of Benue State. I am determined to get justice for our people.

“Accordingly, I have instructed our legal team to proceed to the Court of Appeal to interrogate this judgment.

“I urge all men and women of goodwill and lovers of Benue to keep the faith. Our vision for a peaceful and prosperous Benue lives on,” he said.

Mr Jime and the APC had challenged the return of Mr Ortom of the PDP by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the grounds of substantial noncompliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

They also asked the tribunal to either declare him winner of the March 2019 governorship election or nullify Mr Ortom’s election and order the conduct of a fresh election in the state.

The governor has, however, extended his hands of fellowship to Mr Jime and others, urging them to join hands with him to develop the state.

“Politics is over; it is now time for governance. This administration is willing to collaborate with everybody, irrespective of political, ethnic and religious differences,” he said.

(NAN)