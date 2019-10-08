Gunmen shoot Civil Defence officer, kidnap nine in Abuja

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel training in preparation for the 2019 General Elections in Port Harcourt on Monday (18/2/19). NSCDC have deployed 60,000 personnel nationwide for the elections. 01489/19/2/2019/Chidi Ohalete/BJO/NAN
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel

Violent attackers waylaid a fleet of commuters in Abuja on Monday night, abducting nine people in yet another instance of growing insecurity across the nation’s capital.

Officials told PREMIUM TIMES a Civil Defence officer was shot and another kidnapped alongside eight civilians during the attack on people heading home after work.

The incident occurred in Peki, a remote suburb about 43 kilometres southwest of the Abuja city centre.

The police in Abuja confirmed the incident in a statement Tuesday afternoon but declined to provide details of how many persons were arrested or their identities.

But the spokesperson for Civil Defence, Emmanuel Okeh, informed PREMIUM TIMES that nine persons were abducted in the violence that could worsen residents’ safety fears around the capital.

Mr Okeh identified the abducted civil defence officer as Tosin Ayeni, an assistant superintendent. The critically wounded officer, Aku Attah, a chief superintendent, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The kidnappers have reportedly reached out to the families of their victims and demanded ransoms.

Efforts have commenced to secure the release of all victims, authorities said.

Previously seen as largely isolated from the violent crimes that afflicted many parts of the country, Abuja appeared to have succumbed to the exploits of kidnappers and armed robbers in recent months.

Still, the police insisted crimes across the capital had not gotten to the alarming levels of other parts of the country and urged residents to be more circumspect about their personal safety and security.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.