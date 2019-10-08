12 corps members to repeat service year in Niger — Coordinator

Governor Umahi inspecting the parade mounted by various platoons of the 2018 NYSC batch B stream 1 during the closing ceremony of their orientation course.
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Niger says 12 corps members in the 2018 Batch ‘C’ stream 1 will repeat their service year for absconding from their primary assignments.

Funmilayo Ajayi, NYSC Coordinator in Niger, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

She said the affected corps members failed to obtain permission from the relevant authorities before leaving their places of primary assignments.

She said their behaviour contravenes the rules and regulations of the scheme, adding that the corps members would be “re-mobilised” to undergo one-year mandatory service.

She explained that at the completion of the service year, corps members that are outstanding are rewarded while those that absconded will repeat their service year.

Mrs Ajayi advised corps members to take their service year seriously and see the period as an opportunity to acquire life skills and venture into businesses of their choice at the end of their youth service.

She disclosed that six corps members from the batch got awards for their outstanding performance during the just concluded youth service year.

