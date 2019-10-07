Police arrest father for torturing son to death

Related News

The Police in Niger have arrested a 40-year-old man, Samaila Shuaibu for allegedly torturing his six-year-old son, Habibu, to death.

Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in Niger, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Monday.

Mr Usman said a good Nigerian from Unguwar Tunga Maje in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger, where the suspect resides, reported the matter to the police.

The commissioner of police alleged that Mr Shuaibu was giving his late son extramural at home but beat him to death because the deceased did not perform well.

He said that the suspect admitted he tortured his son but that he never knew it would lead to his death.

“We have since commenced an investigation into the case and the suspect will be charged to court,” the police commissioner said.

The commissioner urged parents to desist from giving unnecessary punishment to children as those found doing that would be arrested and prosecuted.

(NAN)