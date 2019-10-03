Gov. Ortom queries aide for renaming street after him

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has queried the General Manager of the state’s Urban Development Board for renaming some streets in the state capital.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Terver Akase in Makurdi, the state capital on Thursday.

Mr Ortom directed the board to immediately stop the renaming and dismantle name plates mounted on the affected streets.

The governor particularly directed it to reverse the renaming of Ahmadu Bello Way which was renamed after him.

He further directed the General Manager to explain within 24 hours why the agency embarked on the renaming of streets without approval.

The street renaming had been met with negative reaction as it did not go down well with the people.

The streets renamed include- Ahmadu Bello Way to Samuel Ortom Road, Gboko Ring Road to Tony Ijohor Road, Gyado Hospital Road to James Ortese Ayatse Road.

Others are Mkar Road to Iyorchia Ayu Road, St John Road leading to Tor Tiv Palace to Makir Dzakpe Way among others.

(NAN)

