LG Chairman pays WAEC/NECO fees for 500 students in Nasarawa

Nasarawa on map
The Chairman of Keffi Local Government area of Nasarawa State, Abdulrahman Maigoro, has paid the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) fees for 500 secondary schools students from the council area.

Mr Maigoro disclosed this on Tuesday during the independence anniversary and inter-primary schools march past and quiz competition, organised by the council in Keffi, the state capital.

He said the gesture was aimed at reducing the burden of school fees on the parents of the affected students and improving the standard of education in the area and the state at large.

The chairman said he decided to organise the independence anniversary celebration, considering the importance of the day in the life of the country.

“The political independence by our country on October 1, 1960 was a result of many years of struggle by the people of Nigeria against the colonial rule.

“Those heroes who made sacrifices and got imprisoned in order that this country might be independent should not be forgotten,” he said.

Mr Maigoro also disclosed that he had enrolled 8,000 pupils into various primary schools towards achieving basic education and for the overall development of the council area.

“We also purchased and distributed school uniforms and other materials to pupils to reduce the sufferings of parents, most of whom are less-privileged.

“It may also interest you to know that considering the cries of most of our students and parents, my administration also registered and paid WAEC/NECO, NABTEB and JAMB fees for over 500 students.

“I, therefore, want to appeal to the beneficiaries and other students to take their studies seriously in order for them to excel in their academic pursuit,” he said.

The chairman advised parents and guardians to see education as the only investment that they should give to their children.

Earlier, the Education Secretary of the council, Emmanuel Barau, lauded the chairman for his efforts at improving the standard of education in the area.

He called on the political class and other stakeholders to join hands with the chairman towards providing an enabling environment for teaching and learning.

(NAN)

